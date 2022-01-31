Wyoming Sheriff's Department providing drug collection box

Photo courtesy of Wyoming County Sheriff's DepartmentFor those who have expired or no-longer-needed medications, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department has a new drug collection box so that those old, unwanted drugs can be disposed of properly. The “Med Return Drug Collection” box is located in the Tax Department, inside of the county courthouse, in Pineville. “We just wanted to give folks a safe way to dispose of those old drugs – to keep them out of the reach of kids, to keep them from falling into the wrong hands, and to keep them out of the sewer systems,” explained Sheriff Brad Ellison.