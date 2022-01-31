Wyoming Sheriff's Department providing drug collection box

For those who have expired or no-longer-needed medications, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department has a new drug collection box so that those old, unwanted drugs can be disposed of properly.
Residents can dispose of medications in the prescription bottles, original over-the-counter packaging, or dump them all into an unmarked plastic bag to toss in the box.
“It doesn't matter to us,” Sheriff Brad Ellison emphasized.
“You can dispose of over-the-counter medications as well,” Ellison noted.
“There will be no questions asked. We're not going to go through them (the bottles or the bags),” Ellison said.
The drop box will be emptied daily and the medications transferred to a secure location, the sheriff explained.
“This is for everybody to use,” he noted.
“You may have a relative who passed away and they were probably taking a lot of medications,” he said.
“We just wanted to give folks a safe way to dispose of those old drugs – to keep them out of the reach of kids, to keep them from falling into the wrong hands, and to keep them out of the sewer systems.”
The county's waste-water systems are not designed to properly process drug compounds, resulting in an environmental hazard.
Also, if drugs are tossed in with the household garbage, they may be accidentally consumed by the family pet, or neighborhood dogs or cats, or other animals.
“This way, you don't have to worry about the drugs falling into the wrong hands or somebody trying to steal them,” the sheriff emphasized.
The “Med Return Drug Collection” box is located in the Tax Department, inside of the county courthouse, in Pineville.