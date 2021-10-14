Wyoming Sheriff's Department presented auction proceeds

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department with a check for $19,098 Thursday afternoon.
The money was obtained from the auction of weapons confiscated during drug arrests or, for whatever reason, could not be returned to the owners, explained Capt. Tommy Blankenship.
The guns have been confiscated over a period spanning more than 20 years, Blankenship said.
Some were confiscated during drug arrests, some from felons who cannot own a weapon, and in some cases the owners could not be located.
The confiscated weapons are turned over to the West Virginia Treasurer's Office. Then, the treasurer's office auctions the unclaimed weapons and returns the proceeds to the department.
The treasurer's office does keep a percentage of the proceeds to cover the costs of the auction, Blankenship explained.
West Virginia is the only state in the nation that conducts such a program, Moore said.
“And we are looking to expand the program,” he said.
During a time when so many are looking to defund the police, this is “an opportunity to fund the police,” Moore emphasized.