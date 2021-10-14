Wyoming Sheriff's Department presented auction proceeds

Mary Catherine Brooks/The Wyoming County ReportAuction proceedsWest Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, right, presented the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department with a check for $19,098 Thursday afternoon. The money was obtained from the auction of weapons confiscated during drug arrests or, for whatever reason, could not be returned to the owners. Also pictured, from left, are Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Capt. Tommy Blankenship, and Sheriff Brad Ellison.