Wyoming Hotel has storied history

During King Coal’s reign, Mullens was booming and the Wyoming Hotel offered luxurious accommodations in its 68 guest rooms and an elegant escape in the dining/ball room which could seat up to 250 people.
The posh city landmark hosted historic visitors that reportedly included U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy on his campaign trail to the White House, Franklin Roosevelt Jr., UMWA President John L. Lewis, Major League Baseball great Babe Ruth, World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Jack Dempsey, among numerous senators, congressmen, governors, judges, railroad tycoons, coal barons, and traveling salesmen.
Having sat empty since the mid-1970s, the old hotel has the attention of The Mullens Community Development Corporation, which has set out to restore the once-stately structure to its former grandeur.
“I remember going in there when I was little,” recalled state Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, who is a well-known historian and storyteller. “It was truly elegant. There seemed to be marble everywhere and I remember these huge chandeliers were everywhere.”
Stover said the hotel also had a barber shop, beauty salon, bank, and numerous other businesses over the years.
“There were always stories about a big poker game that took place on the top floor,” Stover said.
“People with money came from all over Wyoming County and other places to gamble. Sometimes the game went on for a week. Supposedly it all stopped after someone got shot there,” he said.
Carolyn Wilcox, president of the Mullens Community Development Corporation, also recalls visiting the hotel when she was a child.
“It was so big,” Wilcox recalled. “Of course, when you’re a child everything looks big.”
Wilcox remembers going to the hotel to get her photo made by Olan Mills, a privately owned portrait photography company founded in 1932.
“I still have some of those pictures,” she said.
“Everything (in the hotel) was so nice, and it was so elegant. I remember riding the elevator. They had a man who operated the elevator and rode with you,” Wilcox said.
● ● ●
The first Wyoming Hotel, under construction in 1918 by John C. Sullivan and other investors, was destroyed by fire on Aug. 12, 1919, along with numerous other buildings in the town.
Sullivan and the other owners began to rebuild after the fire. However, instead of the originally planned six stories above ground, they built only five, historian Jack Feller (1922-2013) said in volume one of his book series “Memories And Photos of Mullens, West Virginia.”
“The Wyoming Hotel was not complete at the time of this (1919) fire,” according to Feller. “One source said that at that time, the hotel was a frame interior construction covered with brick on the sides and back. The front was of double brick construction.
“Viola Blankenship said she was at school and they watched the fire from on the cliff overlooking the town.
“The fire burned all the frame stores in the block of First Street and Howard Avenue. It then spread to the Wyoming Hotel and the inside burned like a furnace,” she said.
“After a while the back of the hotel fell into the river.
“The river was 20 or more feet deep there with a sandy beach. This was the favorite and popular swimming place as well as the best place to fish,” Feller wrote in the book.
Dr. Robert Shumate caught an eight-pound blue catfish there about 1920, according to a 1963 Beckley Post-Herald story.
The hotel’s certificate of incorporation was dated July 31, 1919, and showed the stockholders as John C. Sullivan, of Tralee; A.W. Daubenspeck, Mullens; D.D. Moran, Mullens; D. Forest Early, Beckley; and Dr. W.L. Hunter, Tralee.
The certificate authorized $250,000 of stock. The five named owners had one or more shares each, Feller said.
Construction of the hotel began before the incorporation as the date shown on the front of the building is 1918, Feller noted.
Water tanks were installed on the roof and pumped water from the well under the building or from the Guyandotte River at the back of the hotel, Feller said.
Fire hoses were installed with “stand pipe water supply on every floor,” Feller wrote.
Wyoming County’s first passenger elevator – the latest Otis elevator – was installed in the building.
After being outfitted with the latest in modern furnishings, the grand opening was held in December 1920.
On Dec. 23, 1920, a fire from the coal furnace heating system in the basement did enough damage to result in the cancellation of both the Christmas and New Year’s parties scheduled in the ball room.
For many years, the hotel was the center of the social events in Mullens and surrounding areas.
● ● ●
Designed by acclaimed architect Alexander “Alex” Blount Mahood (1888-1970), the five-story structure was built in the form of an “H” near the confluence of the Guyandotte River and Slab Fork Creek.
Mahood was born in Lynchburg, Va., and completed his professional training at the École des Beaux Arts, in Paris.
In 1912, Mahood came to Bluefield to supervise construction of the Law and Commerce Building, where he established his architectural firm in the penthouse.
He designed and built some of the most impressive structures in the Mountain State, according to historians, including the circular Creative Arts Center at West Virginia University and the 12-story West Virginian Hotel in Bluefield.
He also designed the Itmann Company Store, both the Mercer and Raleigh county courthouses, along with schools, colleges, and office buildings, among numerous others.
● ● ●
Standing 70 feet high, the building remains the tallest in Wyoming County, Wilcox said.
As part of the Mullens Historic District, the hotel was named to the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 16, 1993.
The brick structure also featured the lobby, huge dining/ball room, five commercial bays, and a bank on the first floor, with a second-story mezzanine that encircled the lobby complete with social rooms, along with a basement.
A variety of businesses were housed in the hotel through the years, including a coffee shop, drug store, barber shop, beauty salon, shoe repair shop, Wyoming Rent Control Office, and Mullens Credit Bureau.
For several years, the city’s fire siren/alarm sat atop the hotel roof.
On the top three floors were the guest rooms which shared one bathroom on each floor, according to Feller. The $1 per night cost for rooms remained in place until the late 1930s.
● ● ●
The entrance consists of two attached concrete pilasters on either side of the main entrance over which is situated a glassed oval arch fanlight.
The windows are 2-over-2 sash-type and rest on mortar sills, according to the National Register of Historic Places application.
A dropped decorative masonry cornice accentuates the upper facade of the building and consists of scroll-like modillions attached to a fascia and masonry dentils are situated directly beneath the modillions.
A large, red neon sign, weighing approximately 400 pounds, was installed over the main entrance, according to Feller.
● ● ●
When Sullivan went bankrupt in 1925, the hotel was bought by Shenandoah Life Insurance of Roanoke, Va., then sold to Beckley Newspapers owner M.H. Hodel in the 1940s, and later to Sam and Nelva Webster of Mullens, according to historians.
The Websters’ son, Samuel E. Webster, is now donating the building to the town.
The Mullens Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization made up of current and former residents, is working to have the historic structure restored.
Wilcox serves as president; Mayor Jenny Ann Martin, vice president; Marcia Catron, treasurer, and board members include Webster, Audra Blackwell, and Mark Blackwell.
● ● ●
During more than a century of history, the building has been the center of a wide variety of events and activities.
In the wee hours of March 17, 1936, the hotel night clerk raised the alarm concerning a fire of unknown origin at Hub’s Palace, a grill, which was part of the hotel building. About 50 guests were routed out of the building.
● ● ●
In 1946 and again in 1952, John J. Woods, of Centralia, Pa., who called himself “The Human Fly,” climbed the 70-foot building. The 1952 climb was sponsored by the Mullens Police Department, which received 20 percent of the money donated by observers, according to the Raleigh Register.
Before descending, Woods balanced on his head after reaching the top of the building. With Coca-Cola as his corporate sponsor, he also likely drank a Coke while standing on his head, according to stories related by his daughter, Rose.
At the time of his 1952 visit, Woods claimed to be 55 and to have scaled 11,000 buildings, the tallest of which was 42 stories in Seattle, Wash. He was actually 63 years old.
Woods was born in Atlanta, Ga. He began performing as a human fly when this kind of entertainment act became popular about 1906, according to historians.
He added his wife, Evelyn Peschel, to his act; then his daughter, Rose, when she turned 1, carrying them on his shoulders around the tops of the buildings.
In 1969, Woods disappeared and no one ever heard from him again. His wife had him declared dead, then remarried, according to historians.
● ● ●
In January 1950, the Detroit Clowns, a traveling basketball team that mixed trick shooting and professional ball handling with comic antics similar to the Harlem Globetrotters, took on the Mullens Moose Lodge.
The previous summer, the team played baseball with the Mullens Braves.
The Clowns were touring the northeast, including New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, and stayed in the hotel during their local visits.
● ● ●
In November 1962, the hotel basement was deemed the only suitable fallout shelter by the Mullens Planning Board. Other locations had to be made suitable, according to an article in the Raleigh Register.
● ● ●
In the March 1963 flood, hotel staff reported the water was one foot from the top of the basement wall.
● ● ●
On Sept. 25, 1974, the hotel furnace exploded, but there were no injuries. The amount of damage was not known at the time of the Raleigh Register story.