Wyoming County's February term grand jury returned the following indictments, according to Prosecutor Greg Bishop:
• Joseph Todd Landis, 53, Lynco, two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and person prohibited possession of firearm.
• Lonnie Vaughn Yost, 43, Cyclone, driving revoked-DUI third offense.
• Joshua Blaine Cline, 42, Justice, fleeing from officer with reckless indifference, improper use of evidence of registration, no insurance, assault on an officer, and destruction of property.
• Frank Gillispie III, 43, Covel, receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy.
• Shauna Kaye Salmons, 43, Baisden, driving revoked third offense.
• James Ronald Vest, 68, Princeton, two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference, destruction of property, driving suspended, no insurance, and improper registration.
• Halee Melissa Gibson, 25, Logan, two counts of destruction of property and battery.