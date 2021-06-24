Wyoming County's Class of 2021 earned a total of $2,089,596 in scholarship awards.
Graduates at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools had $51,968 in one-time awards with another $2,037,638 in four-year renewables.
The scholarship process can provide a maze of forms and paperwork for students.
During a normal school year, college and university representatives visit the high schools during college fairs to provide students with a wide variety of information about post secondary education, including such topics as available programs, campus life, and financial aid options.
This year, the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools to shift gears.
“During restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, students could access virtual college tours in lieu of college fairs,” explained Robin Hall, assistant schools superintendent for secondary schools.
“We expect traditional college fairs to resume next year,” she noted.
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshops were held at each high school on multiple dates. The FAFSA form determines a student's eligibility for financial aid.
“The dissemination of information about scholarship opportunities is one of the focal points of our high schools,” Hall said.
“Counselors research a wide range of available scholarships and provide details and application materials to any interested students," Hall said. “Counselors also help students navigate the process."
Post secondary institutions are invited to visit students at their high school to present opportunities and answer questions, Hall said.
“We are very proud of the Class of 2021 for receiving a great deal of scholarship funds to help with their post secondary plans,” Hall emphasized.
“For helping students with the scholarship application process, we appreciate all the hard work by principals, counselors, teachers, and parents.”