The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting incident in Long Branch Saturday afternoon.
An argument between two people occurred at Morgan's Grocery about 3 p.m., then escalated to the point that resulted in the shooting, Sheriff Brad Ellison said.
Stevie Hatfield, 58, of Wyoming, was charged with malicious wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Transported to the hospital for treatment, the identity and condition of the victim have not been released.
Sheriff's Cpl. Tyler Sizemore is the investigating officer.
l l l
A Corinne man was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement officers Friday night.
Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on W.Va. Rt. 10, in the Matheny area, about 9 p.m. after a Chevrolet SUV nearly struck a deputy head-on.
The vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly, Sheriff Brad Ellison said.
Justin Lee Duncan, 31, fled toward Pineville with the Sheriff's Department in pursuit and the Pineville Police Department then joining the chase.
The pursuit ended when Duncan's vehicle crashed at the intersection of W.Va. Rt. 97 and Twin Falls Road in Saulsville, Ellison said.
Duncan then fled on foot, but was captured by the officers.
He was charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, speeding, and no insurance.
Duncan was transported to Southern Regional Jail and his bond set at $25,000.
– Mary Catherine Brooks