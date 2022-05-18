More than flowers are blooming in Wyoming County schools this season. Student creations took center stage during Wyoming County Schools' inaugural Spring Arts Gala, where everything was coming up talent.
From clay to watercolors, from culinary arts to metal sculptures, from nail art to needlework, from music to theater – the evening showcased the myriad talents of students from across the county.
“Tonight’s Arts Gala is the beginning of a new tradition for Wyoming County Schools,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“Tonight was a huge success for our students, teachers, and our school system. The event was a true celebration of our arts, our talented children, and the phenomenal teachers who create environments which foster and teach the arts,” Cline said.
“It is amazing what they've done here,” emphasized Mike Prichard, county Board of Education president.
He said he couldn't believe where the students' imaginations had taken them in their creations.
“It is unbelievable, in a small county like ours, at the amount of talent we have,” noted Richie Walker, board of education member. “I'm so glad for those who facilitated this – to build a showcase like this for the kids.”
Last fall, Kara Halsey-Mitchell, assistant superintendent, pitched the idea to Cline, outlining her vision for the project designed to showcase student talent in visual and performing arts.
“I want art pieces. I want theater. I want music,” she told Cline.
A committee was formed and the year-long project got underway.
“Every school in the county participated,” noted Halsey-Mitchell.
“It was a labor of love from the beginning,” she emphasized.
“It far exceeded my expectations,” she added, obviously overjoyed with the success of the event.
About 400 pieces of art, illustrating a wide variety of media, were exhibited from the main entrance throughout the multi-level central office building.
“I wanted art displayed everywhere. Everywhere you looked, I wanted you immersed in student art,” Halsey-Mitchell explained.
Those 400 pieces were created by students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades.
For the musical performances, she wanted a moody, intimate setting in which students could perform while spectators could come and go at will without creating a disturbance.
The presentations included bands, vocal groups and soloists, along with guitar and piano solos from students in sixth through 12th grades.
Upon entering, visitors were treated to background music composed and performed by county students.
For the theatrical productions, provided by both Westside and Wyoming County East high school theater groups, she also wanted intimate settings with the performers close to their audiences – much different from the auditoriums to which the students are accustomed.
“They rose to the challenge,” she said of the students.
Halsey-Mitchell also lauded the county's teachers for their support and hard work through the year-long process.
“Our teachers had to have created such a nurturing and safe environment for the students to create these amazing pieces,” Halsey-Mitchell emphasized. “We spent countless hours working on this.”
“I'm extremely impressed with the kids' talent and the instruction provided by the teachers. They just did a super job,” emphasized Allan Stiltner, county Board of Education vice president.
The county Career and Technical Center students showcased their culinary creations in the food provided for spectators, created the metal flowers at the entrance along with a metal fabrication of the school system's logo exhibited at the sign-in table. Career Center students also created nail art, costuming pieces, and electronic designs for exhibit.
Nearly a thousand people strolled the exhibits, with the word “amazing” whispered again and again.
“It is remarkable how many people are here,” said Mike Davis, board of education member. “I'm shocked at the number of people attending and it also pleases me that so many people are attending.
“It just amazes me at the level of talent that our kids have,” Davis said.
“We appreciate the enthusiasm and support from our communities,” Cline noted.
She also applauded the teamwork of the committee and Halsey-Mitchell, noting they worked “tirelessly and with vision to facilitate and create this beautiful event.”
“We are so lucky that we still have art and music in our schools and so blessed that we have these amazing outlets for our students,” Halsey-Mitchell emphasized.