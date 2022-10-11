Community concerns and dispelling rumors were the focus of the first public meeting concerning the Wyoming County Board of Education's proposed $20.1 million facilities bond Monday night at Wyoming County East High School.
Monies from the proposed facilities bond sale, along with additional funding sources, will replace two declining school buildings in Mullens and fund several additions, safety enhancements, and improvements at other schools across Wyoming County – if approved by county voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Total cost for all the projects is nearly $34 million.
The first priority of the bond will be to construct a new $16.5 million pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school to consolidate Mullens Elementary, constructed in 1939 – 83 years ago, and Mullens Middle, constructed in 1928 – nearly a century ago.
Both buildings are rated “poor,” based on an independent architectural evaluation of the county's schools facilities for the most recent Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP), which determines the course of each facility for the upcoming decade.
All West Virginia counties are required to complete a CEFP every 10 years. The most recent plan was completed in 2020.
Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, shared recent photos taken at Mullens Elementary and Mullens Middle schools, illustrating water damage, walls that are cracking, and floors that are showing signs of buckling as well as beginning to pull away from structural supports.
Mullens Middle is a three-story, wooden frame building with only minimal metal, Cline said.
The building currently used as Mullens Elementary was originally built as the historic Conley High School to serve Black students at a time when segregation was the norm.
Both schools are nearing the end of their lives and becoming money pits, Cline said.
One parent said voters need to keep in mind issues that no one wants to think about – fire, structural collapse, and protection from intruders – when making a decision about the facilities bond.
He said while construction standards are more stringent today than when the schools were constructed nearly a century ago, those inside a structure may still have as little as two minutes to escape a fire.
He also noted that, while no one wants to think about it, buildings do collapse and intruders do enter public buildings with the intent to do harm.
The bond will also provide substantial upgrades to school entrances where needed in addition to addressing other safety issues across the county.
Another man questioned where the new school will be built and if it will take the Mullens athletic field as rumored.
Cline said no decision has been made as to the location of the new school. The location will be one that does not flood and will best serve the students, she emphasized.
Terri Lea Smith, a Mullens resident and retired principal, said those rumors most likely began when the property was recently surveyed.
Cline said the property was surveyed to determine exactly how much property was included in the parcel and not as the site of the new school.
Cline also noted the new school will not take any houses in Mullens as another rumor indicated.
“No. 1, we can't do that and No. 2, we wouldn't want to do that,” she emphasized.
The same man also questioned funding for an auxiliary gym for Westside High in the bond after Wyoming County East High Foundation built the auxiliary gym at that school shortly after it opened in 1998.
Cline lauded the efforts of the Wyoming County East High Foundation in building the auxiliary gym, which included a large donation from billionaire Chris Cline (1958-2019), who grew up near Baileysville on the west end of the county, in addition to other corporate, business, and individual donors.
She said the lack of an auxiliary gym for Westside students is often causing them to be at the school as late as 10 or 11 p.m.
It will not be anything fancy, she noted, but a metal structure with a gym floor.
“It's not about East or West,” she emphasized. “It's about the kids.”
“You keep saying 'they' or 'them' – it's 'us,' it's Wyoming County,” Richie Walker, vice president of the board of education, told the man.
The facilities bond order will also include the following projects:
• Auditorium for the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, cost estimate is $6 million;
• Artificial turf for the football field at Wyoming County East High, cost estimate is $2.1 million;
• Auxiliary gym and artificial turf for the football field at Westside High, cost estimate is $6.7 million;
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, electrical system upgrades, and new gym floor at Pineville Middle, cost estimate is $675,000;
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades that include a new elevator, and a walking track for school and community use at Oceana Middle, cost estimate is $300,000;
• New playground equipment and walking track for school and community use for Road Branch Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $100,000;
• New roof at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $775,000;
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, and walking track for school and community use at Baileysville Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $315,000;
• Electrical system upgrades at Berlin McKinney Elementary, cost estimate is $250,000.
The cost estimates included in the bond order may be somewhat inflated due to the increased prices of construction materials, Cline explained.
Officials note the cost of construction materials is up by 50 percent in the post-pandemic economy.
If costs are down at the time of construction, any remaining funding from the projects will be returned to the taxpayers, Cline emphasized.
At current market rates for the $20.1 million over 15 years, the bond rate would be 8.28 cents per $100 of assessed property value, or about $108 per person per year in the county, according to Crews and Associates, the financial advisor for the facilities bond.
By next year, when the bonds will be sold, the rates could be lower.
The bond rates will also likely be lowered over the life of the bond; thus, county property taxes will also be reduced.
Once the bond debt is repaid, the extra taxes will be removed from county taxpayers.
Additional funding sources will include $8 million from the state School Building Authority and nearly $5.7 million from the county Board of Education, Cline noted.
This is the first time a facilities bond will be included on a general election ballot in the county. Previously, voters have made the decisions during special elections. The West Virginia Legislature has eliminated that as an option, Cline said.
Facilities bonds are earmarked for constructing or improving facilities only, much different from the excess levy – known locally as the “free textbook levy” – which funds services to children, such as textbooks, electronic tools, and consumable workbooks, extra personnel not funded in the state school aid formula, field trips, school nurses, among numerous other items.
Wyoming County's last facilities bond was approved by voters in 1998 to build Westside High School.
Added to the regular tax levy residents pay on personal property, the excess levy has been approved by county voters every five years since 1927 and the next levy will come before voters in 2024.
“We don't take your interest or your support for granted,” Cline told those attending.
The county's support for the school system has never faltered, she emphasized.
Another public meeting was held Tuesday night at Westside High.
Additionally, officials will talk with town council members in the county's three municipalities.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., schools officials will talk with Mullens City Council, and on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Oceana City Council.
On Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., officials will discuss the facilities bond with Pineville Town Council members.
