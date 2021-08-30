From carnival rides to food and fireworks to live entertainment, the five-day Wyoming County Labor Day Celebration returns to Pineville with a wide variety of activities.
“This is going to be the biggest celebration we’ve ever had,” said Mike Goode, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Gambill Amusements, of Buckhannon, will provide carnival rides, Goode said.
The festivities are scheduled Sept. 2-6 in Pineville’s Palisades Park.
While the fire department is limited by budget constraints this year, Goode said the entertainment lineup is among the best to ever be offered during the festival.
There are also several new food vendors this year and a wide variety of inflatables for youngsters from JB Inflatables, of Man, Goode said.
“We’re starting from scratch on this year’s celebration,” he said. “So all donations will be appreciated.”
Last year’s event had to be canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The fire department doesn’t make any money on this, but we do have expenses, like the port-a-potties and insurance, he explained.
“We’ve worked really hard on this and want people to enjoy themselves,” he emphasized.
Those interested in a vendor’s booth are urged to stop by Pineville Town Hall to pick up an application or phone 304-732-6255.
Churches, schools, clubs, and organizations are encouraged to host a booth.
Angel Lane is again coordinating the annual Labor Day parade Monday through downtown. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.; line-up starts at 10 a.m. at Goodsons' Supermarket in Pineville.
A giant fireworks display, funded with a grant, is scheduled Monday evening at 9 p.m.
Pink Casino, based in Beckley, who are now getting radio play, will be featured Saturday from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m., according to Tim Ellison, entertainment chairman.
The Switch, a popular local band, will perform from 9 until 10 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, contemporary Christian worship music will be provided by Oceana Church of God from 5 until 7 p.m.
The nine-piece Big Planet Band will be featured from 8 until 10 p.m. Sunday. Celebrating their 25th year, Big Planet performs rock and soul music reminiscent of Chicago. The group of talented musicians are from both West Virginia and North Carolina and individually have played with numerous internationally-known performers, including West Virginia’s own Brad Paisley, and each holds impressive credentials in their day jobs – from architecture to Ph.D. degrees.
On Monday, southern West Virginia’s own internet sensation Shawn Benfield will be featured on stage from 7:30 until 9 p.m. His latest recording is “The River – Lay Me Down.”
His performance will be followed by the fireworks display.
The Pineville Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring the annual event in conjunction with the town of Pineville.