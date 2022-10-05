The following indictments were handed down by the October term Wyoming County grand jury, according to Prosecutor Greg Bishop:
• Nathaniel Santiago, 26, Pikesville, Md., burglary, fleeing with reckless indifference, unlawful restraint, destruction of property, felony possession of a firearm, malicious assault, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Arraignment date is Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
• Judd Stephen Reed, 52, Rockview, burglary. Arraignment is Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
• Michelle Lynn Mullins (Addington), 46, Matheny, burglary, grand larceny, and destruction of property. Arraignment is Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
• Michael Terry Cline, 36, Hanover, malicious assault, wanton endangerment, first degree robbery, persons prohibited from firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Arraignment is Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
• Amy Morrison, 45, Gilbert, grand larceny and nighttime burglary. Arraignment is Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
• Jason Ardelle Morgan, 42, Brenton, fleeing with reckless indifference, speeding, driving without insurance, and driving revoked/DUI second offense. Arraignment is Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
• Brian Stanley Shrewsbury, 26, Stephenson, grand larceny and destruction of property. Arraignment is Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.