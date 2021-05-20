Wyoming County East High School's recycling program won two West Virginia Youth Environmental Program first place awards: the Governor's Beautification Award and the REAP Recycling Powerpoint Award.
The Governor's Beautification Awards are presented to the groups that “complete the most outstanding job of community litter prevention, cleanup and beautification.” The awards are made available by the West Virginia State Grange, New Milton, and Chemours Washington Works, Wood County.
The $500 REAP Recycling Powerpoint Award was “created for youth groups wishing to step up their involvement in environmental activities.” It is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Recycling Grants Assistance Program and includes a five- to seven-minute Powerpoint presentation focusing on how much material the group has recycled and what areas have been impacted by the efforts as well as community recycling education awareness programs.
The school's recycling efforts are led by the Friends of the Earth Club. Brittany Bauer serves as sponsor.
The group, as well as Bauer and individual members, has earned numerous national and state awards for the program.
The West Virginia Youth Environmental Program awarded nearly $15,000 in cash awards to groups across the state for their efforts during the past year to better the environment in the Mountain State.
Youth Environmental Program membership consists of 4-H clubs, Scout troops, schools, and other youth organizations that complete environmental projects that benefit the state and their communities. Some of those projects include stream monitoring and cleanups, recycling drives, and environmental education.
The Youth Environmental Program is sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
During the past year, Youth Environmental Program groups worked over 20,000 hours to recycle more than 13,000 pounds of aluminum, 39,000 pounds of plastic, 51,000 pounds of steel and 49,000 pounds of paper.
The groups also planted 1,034 trees and more than 1,500 flowers and cleaned up nearly 75 miles of roadways, in addition to community areas and streams. Groups also collected 255 bags of trash.
Award winners are traditionally recognized during Youth Environmental Day at North Bend State Park. This year’s event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Despite the many challenges they faced because of the pandemic, youth groups from around the state were still able to complete projects that made their communities and West Virginia a better place to live,” YEP director Annette Hoskins said.
“I know the rest of the state will join us at the WVDEP in thanking them for their hard work and amazing dedication. And we certainly look forward to next year when we can all be together again at North Bend State Park.”