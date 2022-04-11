Wyoming County deputy injured

Early Sunday morning, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Phillips came upon a SUV in the ditch on Turkey Creek Road and called for a wrecker, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison.
Phillips returned to his cruiser to await the arrival of the wrecker and to check the status of the driver's license of the SUV. A local citizen arrived in a truck during this time and offered to pull the SUV from the ditch. The SUV driver agreed.
When the SUV was back on the pavement as it was being pulled, it struck the truck, resulting in an unexpected, erratic movement, which pinned Phillips against a tree. He suffered a severe injury to his lower right leg.
Phillips is currently in the hospital and faces a long recovery, Ellison said.
“We would like to thank our local first responder agencies, who responded to the scene and provided such great care for Deputy Phillips,” Ellison said.
“Going forward, we ask that everyone keep Deputy Phillips and his family in their thoughts as he travels the road to recovery.”
During his briefing Monday morning, Gov. Jim Justice also called on all West Virginians to join him in praying for the speedy recovery of Phillips.
“Tyler needs your prayers right now,” Justice said. “We hope and pray that he’ll get through this.
“We also pray for all the great men and women who do the brave work of law enforcement in Wyoming County and all throughout our state every day.
“We should always know and respect how important these great people are," the governor noted. "They always run to the fire, don’t they? They’re always the ones we call when we're in trouble. They’re always the ones that step up.”
– Mary Catherine Brooks