The Wyoming County Courthouse has reopened to the public, according to Jason Mullins, commission president.
Masks are required.
Visitors can also expect to have their temperatures checked at the door.
Additionally, in order to follow CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, only two people are permitted in each office at one time.
The courthouse closed to visitors last spring soon after the Covid-19 pandemic numbers began to climb.
It reopened for a time with new safety measures in place, then closed again in October as pandemic numbers escalated.
During the closure, employees transacted business by phone, mail and email during regular business hours with online services also available.
By limiting the number of people in each office, Mullins said, commissioners feel it is now safe.
The majority of courthouse employees have been vaccinated, he noted.
Additionally, state statistics indicate more than half of the county's population has been vaccinated.
“It is exciting to see things reopening,” Mullins emphasized. “Most people are out and about now. They're going to the grocery stores, to the malls... We thought it was time.”
For more information, phone 304-732-8000.