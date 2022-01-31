In Wyoming County, voters will select a circuit judge and prosecutor to complete unexpired terms, along with the circuit clerk, county clerk, and District 3/Oceana areas commissioner in addition to executive committees and the conservation district supervisor.
Candidates for judge of the 27th circuit include Micheal M. Cochrane, who was appointed to the seat in August after Judge Warren McGraw retired, along with Thomas H. Evans III and Lindsey Thompson.
Greg Bishop, a Republican, was unopposed Monday morning in his bid to keep the prosecutor's seat. Bishop, a former assistant prosecutor, was appointed to the office after Cochrane was appointed judge.
Candidate filings that were mailed prior to the midnight deadline on Jan. 29 could still arrive in the mail in the next couple of days, explained Jewell Aguilar, county clerk.
Aguilar, a Democrat, was also unopposed Monday morning to keep her seat.
Circuit Clerk Mike Stover will be challenged by House of Delegates member Tony Paynter whose legislative term is ending this year. Both are Republicans.
Stover was appointed to fill the unexpired term of his brother, David “Bugs” Stover, who left the office to serve in the state Senate.
For the District 3/Oceana area county commission seat, incumbent Samuel “Doc” Muscari Sr., of Clear Fork, is challenged by Douglas “Mac” Prichard, of Oceana. Both are Democrats.
No candidate had filed for the conservation district supervisor.
•
On the state ticket in Wyoming County, Mick Bates, a House of Delegates member and former Democrat, is challenging Rollan Roberts in the Repubkican primary for the revamped District 9 senate seat, representing Wyoming, Raleigh, and a portion of Fayette County. Prior to the state Legislature's redistricting plan earlier this year, District 9 included Wyoming, Raleigh, and a portion of McDowell County.
After redistricting, Wyoming County was reduced from four House of Delegates districts to two.
For the newly-created House District 35, candidates include Mark “Bucky” Blackwell and Dewey Houck, both of whom are Democrats and reside in Mullens. Adam Vance, of Brenton, is the lone Republican running for the office.
In the House District 43 race, which includes only a small portion of Wyoming County, incumbent Christopher R. Toney is challenged by Kase Poling. Both are Republicans and residents of Beckley. JoAnna Vance, also of Beckley, is the lone Democrat for the seat.
In the primary election, voters cast their ballot within party lines for the nomination. Successful nominees will then face-off in the November general election.
•
Three board of education seats will be on a separate non-partisan ballot in conjunction with the primary election. Those seats are currently held by Morgan K. “Mike” Davis, District 1/Mullens areas; Allan R. Stiltner, District 2/Pineville areas, and Douglas E. Lester, District 3/Oceana areas.
Both Stiltner and Lester filed to retain their seats.
Davis, a long-time member, did not file for re-election.
All the candidates filing as of Monday are from District 1 and include Ken McBride, who has previously served on the board, along with Doug Kennedy and Mary Ford.
A maximum of two board of education members from a single district may hold office.
Remaining board members include Michael R. Prichard, District 1/Mullens areas, and Richard A. “Richie” Walker, District 2/Pineville areas.
Those elected in the May 10 board of education election will take office July 1.