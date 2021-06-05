Wyoming County is becoming a vacation destination, and the City of Mullens Foundation members are working to make their hometown more appealing to visitors.
“It's kind of hard for people who live here to believe, but Wyoming County is becoming a destination spot,” said Barry Smith, president of the foundation's board of directors.
Smith said the recreational trail system and the new four-lane link of the Coalfields Expressway into Mullens are bringing in visitors from across the country.
“They love coming here. They love our mountains. They want to move to Mullens,” Smith said.
“That means there's more of a need for these projects the foundation is doing,” he noted. “We're starting with the recreation, then we'll work out from there.”
•
As it is with most southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements such as revitalizing its playgrounds, maintaining the pool, landscaping, and other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and money.
That's where the City of Mullens Foundation comes into play, Smith noted.
The foundation is made up of Mullens High alumni, current and former town residents, along with other volunteers and is an independent nonprofit entity.
One by one, the City of Mullens Foundation is completing renovations to the playgrounds which dot the municipal landscape.
Most recently, volunteers completed restoring the Mullens Hill playground. Among the numerous improvements is the resurfaced basketball court, which now features Concord University colors.
Previously, the foundation completed improvements to the West Mullens playground, behind Mullens Middle School, which boasts a newly resurfaced basketball court featuring the school colors, which are the same as those of the old Mullens High, along with new fencing, landscaping, new roofs on the picnic sheds, and other improvements.
Additionally, the South Mullens park, known as Capt. J.F. Lyttle Jr. Memorial Park and Playground, also has new asphalt and basketball court with Marshall University colors (which are the same as Wyoming County East High), new block work along with steps, sidewalk and fencing, improved picnic facilities, among other improvements through the foundation.
Improvements to one of the remaining playgrounds will feature West Virginia University colors.
“It would not be possible to do any of this without donations and the people who volunteer their time to help with these projects,” Smith emphasized.
“The foundation is really the people who give their money and their time.
“It takes all these people working together, volunteering their time and making monetary contributions to make the City of Mullens Foundation successful,” Smith noted.
Smith plans to organize a late summer basketball tournament that will draw players and visitors from across southern West Virginia to play on the resurfaced basketball courts.
“That may happen this year; if not, then definitely next year,” Smith explained.
The Covid-19 pandemic slowed progress on some of the foundation's planned projects.
As the virus seems to be waning and life is returning to normal, foundation members are gearing up to implement several projects around the small city.
They hope that volunteers, who've been inside for several months due to the pandemic, will want to get outdoors and assist with upcoming projects.
Next up will be making improvements to the tennis courts that will include the addition of pickleball, Smith noted.
A combination of tennis, badminton and pingpong, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It can be played on a tennis court and only requires a couple of paddles, a ball and a net.
The city also has a network of walking and biking trails. Foundation members want to construct a walking trail around the city, connecting the playgrounds and access to the town's historic features.
Future projects will also include erecting a much larger cross on top of Tater Hill, which overlooks Mullens, improvements to the picnic facilities and creating easier access.
More murals across the city are also planned.
Additionally, the foundation has two volunteer grant writers – Darlene Saunders Ousley and Janet Campbell Scott – who are working to obtain much-needed grant funding to make major improvements to the municipal pool, explained Shirley Weaver, who serves as foundation secretary.
The filtering system has to be replaced, along with the intake and return lines, as well as addressing other maintenance issues, with plans for the kiddy pool, Smith said.
This is a very big project and will be very expensive (estimated at more than $100,000), but it has to be done, Smith noted.
Weaver said the foundation is constantly looking for additional grant writers because writing the grants takes so much time and everyone involved with the foundation is a volunteer.
“No one gets paid for any of this,” Weaver emphasized.
Every penny donated goes to support the improvement projects in Mullens, she said.
“And there is no guarantee we will get any grant money,” she explained. “Grants are awarded on a competitive basis.”
Weaver grew up in Mullens and now lives in Florida. She and her husband Charles make frequent trips back to the area to help with foundation projects and fundraising.
Along with the help of her friends, Weaver has also done fundraising projects in Florida to help Mullens, including a very successful fashion show two years ago that raised more than $10,000 for the foundation.
“People who don't live here want to donate,” she said. “We've had people from Michigan to donate, from the Carolinas, from Florida. They hear our story and what we're doing here, and they want to be a part of it.
“We've been so blessed to have the donations and volunteers we've had,” Weaver emphasized, adding that the need is constant.
“We diligently need donations,” Smith said. “Without the continued support of residents and former residents, we won't be able to do any of this.
“Donations and volunteers are the driving force of the foundation,” he emphasized.
The board is now in serious discussions about creating a larger, central park in Mullens that will be able to host events such as community gatherings and weddings.
“That's something we're talking about now and want to do after we get the playgrounds finished,” Weaver said. “But all these things take so much time and money.”
Once-a-week community workdays will be scheduled in the near future, Weaver said, and volunteers will be needed.
Churches, civic organizations and other groups are urged to become involved.
Donations may be mailed at any time to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Smith at 304-890-3149 or Weaver at 770-722-8438.