The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority and Beckley Area Foundation are accepting applications for the Wyoming County Community Grant Program.
Nonprofit organizations and public institutions, schools, and municipalities with a special interest in completing projects that serve Wyoming County are encouraged to apply. The maximum request may not exceed $1,500.
The fund is designed to address a community need, an emerging community need, and implements a new creative approach to solve needs for a comprehensive plan. Projects either serve a significant number of residents or reach a group of under-served residents of Wyoming County.
The deadline to submit application is Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Learn more about this grant opportunity by visiting bafwv.org.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Wyoming County Community Fund” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visiting our website at bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a geographic fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
