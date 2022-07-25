Wyoming County aide named state finalist

Mellissa Fuller, a preschool aide at Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School, is among the 10 finalists for the 2022-23 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year.
“This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school system who work beyond expectations to serve students and families in their communities,” according to a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Education. “They have earned the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, co-workers and parents.”
“Mellissa Fuller embodies the very best qualities that are expected from our Service Personnel,” noted Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools superintendent.
“She was recognized as the Wyoming County Service Person of the Year. She is committed to meeting the needs of the children she serves,” Cline said.
“She works hand-in-hand with the teachers at Huff to help children learn and achieve. Mrs. Fuller is dedicated to making the school a nurturing environment for the students and the whole community.
“Mellissa Fuller is a blessing to her school and our entire school system. Wyoming County Schools is thrilled that she is being recognized by the WVDE as a Top Ten finalist for Service Person of the Year. This honor is well-deserved,” Cline emphasized.
“I am thrilled and over the moon with excitement,” Fuller said of being named a finalist. “I am honored to be in this position. I love my work. I always say, 'I do what I love and I love what I do.'
“I just want to make a difference in children’s lives. I want to be a positive role model to Wyoming County, our students, staff, and my family and friends. Wyoming County has a lot to offer from our students, staff and community.
“If we can make a positive difference in a child’s life, then we can make a positive difference in their, and our, future," she emphasized.
“We are here to help and love each other, and I hope that is how the world sees me – full of love and always willing to help,” Fuller said.
Prior to working with students in schools across the county, Fuller held several jobs – from frying doughnuts to painting crafts to working at a local florist/bridal shop.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to try different jobs in life, and I feel I have learned a lot within all of them, but the joy that I get working with children has been the biggest blessing.
“I get to help them achieve goals they set for themselves. I get to watch them grow emotionally, socially, academically, and physically.
“It is an honor to be a positive influence in a child’s life as they journey toward their future,” Fuller emphasized.
Fuller began her career as a substitute cook and a substitute aide in 2005. During that time, she's worked with children of different ages and diverse learning levels in elementary and middle school, including verbal and non-verbal students as well as those with special needs.
She and her husband, Robert, spend their leisure time camping, traveling, enjoying “lake life,” and spending time with family.
While Fuller loves working with children, her faith and relationship with God are of the utmost importance in her life.
“What I’m most proud of is my relationship with our Lord and Savior. Through him, I have the knowledge and ability to do what I need to do. Through the Lord, I have the knowledge to help teach, lead, guide, and direct the students. Without him, I would not be able to perform my daily tasks. I trust in him for everything I have, need, and do,” Fuller emphasized.
“In her 10 years of service, Fuller has positively affected countless children,” according to a prepared press release from the West Virginia Department of Education.
“Colleagues of Fuller share that she is loved, respected, and an integral part of Huff Consolidated’s positive school climate and the high-quality education students receive,” the press release said.
In addition to her duties within the classroom, Fuller works to alleviate food insecurity, heads Huff Consolidated’s Compassion Committee, volunteers at school sporting and holiday events, and is an active member of her church community.
West Virginia’s School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 during ceremonies at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
