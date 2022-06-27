A new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Mullens will be the central component of a $20 million facilities bond Wyoming County Schools officials hope to pass during the Nov. 8 general election.
The new facility would consolidate Mullens Elementary and Mullens Middle, county Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline told board members during their meeting Monday.
“The facilities bond is necessary to move our facilities forward,” Cline emphasized.
It is the first time a facilities bond will be included on a general election ballot in the county, Cline noted. Previously, voters have made the decisions during special elections.
Officials will also apply for a state School Building Authority grant to assist with the cost of building the new school.
The SBA's next round of funding will be announced in mid-December – after county voters have made a decision about the facilities bond.
The county's approval of the bond will very likely influence the SBA decision concerning the grant, according to officials.
Cline noted the school system is in good shape financially, but the construction of a new, multi-million-dollar school is beyond the board's financial means.
Cline used as an example Oceana Middle, which is getting a new roof – completely funded with county Board of Education monies.
Mullens Middle School is a three-story wooden structure that was built in 1928, Cline said.
Although Mullens Grade is newer, the building still has issues, according to officials.
A new water treatment station for Baileysville Elementary and Middle School will also be included in the scope of the construction bond.
Although the current treatment station is working, it needs replaced “for the continued safety of our children,” Cline emphasized.
A facilities bond is very different from an excess levy, Cline explained.
The facilities bond is earmarked for constructing or improving facilities only, while the excess levy – known locally as the textbook levy – funds services to children, such as textbooks and consumable workbooks, extra personnel not funded in the state school aid formula, field trips, and school nurses, among numerous others.
Wyoming County's last facilities bond was approved by voters in 1998 to build Westside High School.
Added to the regular tax levy residents pay on personal property, the excess levy has been approved by county voters every five years since 1927 and the next levy will come before voters in 2024.
Additionally, the board approved using Crews and Associates as the county's financial advisor for the facilities bond.
The company has 180 employees and 20 offices and does business in all 50 states, Cline said.
As the financial advisor, Crews and Associates will assist with the bond election process as well as work to “deliver the lowest cost of the funds” for the board, the taxpayers, and the students, according to Robert Steptoe of Morgantown, who represented the company during the meeting.
Steptoe provided a preliminary estimate of how much the bond will add to property taxes. At current market rates for the $20 million over 15 years, the bond rate would be 7.09 cents per $100 of assessed property value, or about $92.60 per person per year in the county.
By next year, when the bonds will be sold, the rates could be much lower, he said.
The bond rates can likely be lowered over the life of the bond; thus, county property taxes will also be reduced, he told board members.
Once the bond debt is repaid, the extra taxes will be removed from county taxpayers.
“School buildings get to a point where they become a health and safety issue,” Steptoe said of replacing the older buildings.
While the county may be losing population, it is not losing the need for safe schools, he said.
“It's imperative that we all get behind this,” emphasized board member Mike Davis.
“We need to do this ourselves before the state comes in,” Cline noted.