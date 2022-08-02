Monies from a proposed $20.1 million facilities bond sale will not only replace two declining school buildings in Mullens, but will fund several additions, safety enhancements, and improvements at other schools across Wyoming County – if approved by county voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
Total cost for all the projects is nearly $34 million.
Additional funding sources will include the West Virginia School Building Authority and local monies, among others.
“We want to do right by all our children in Wyoming County,” Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline told board of education members during their meeting Monday.
Cline explained that the planned projects are designed to improve the health and safety of students as well as the communities.
A new $16.5 million school will consolidate Mullens Elementary, constructed 70 years ago, and Mullens Middle, constructed in 1928 – almost 100 years ago.
Throughout the years, school officials have done a “remarkable job” of maintaining the county's schools, making wise use of county monies, state School Building Authority grant funding, and other financial resources, Cline said.
Officials have also done the “hard work of consolidating schools” when it became necessary, she noted.
“I am so happy and proud to live in a community that values education, where county voters support education, and the county does right by our children every time,” Cline emphasized.
“If not now, when?” Cline asked board members of replacing the aging structures in Mullens. “If not you, then who?
“This is what's right for our children,” she said of the proposed facilities bond.
“We have to get our children out of that three-story, wooden building in Mullens (Middle),” she emphasized, adding there's no metal in the structure.
Cline noted the county has two buildings “rated poor” by McKinley Architecture and Engineering, an independent firm based in Wheeling.
“And both those schools sit in Mullens,” she said.
Board members also listened to presentations from representatives of the architectural firm, along with the project financial advisor Crews and Associates, and representatives of Bowles Rice, the legal firm.
Robert Steptoe, of Crews and Associates, provided updated estimates of how much the bond will add to property taxes. At current market rates for the $20.1 million over 15 years, the bond rate would be 8.28 cents per $100 of assessed property value, or about $108 per person per year in the county.
The bond rates will likely be lowered over the life of the bond; thus, county property taxes will also be reduced.
Once the bond debt is repaid, the extra taxes will be removed from county taxpayers' bills.
Officials are also applying for an $8 million state School Building Authority grant to assist with the costs.
The SBA's next round of funding will be announced in mid-December – after county voters have made a decision about the facilities bond.
The county's approval of the bond will very likely influence the SBA decision concerning the grant, according to officials.
With a 5-0 vote, board members approved putting the issue before voters on Nov. 8.
• • •
The facilities bond order will include the following projects:
• New Mullens Elementary and Middle School that will serve children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades, cost estimate is $16.5 million;
• Auditorium for the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, cost estimate is $6 million;
• Artificial turf for the football field at Wyoming County East High, cost estimate is $2.1 million;
• Auxiliary gym and artificial turf for the football field at Westside High, cost estimate is $6.7 million;
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, electrical system upgrades, and new gym floor at Pineville Middle, cost estimate is $675,000;
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades that include a new elevator, and a walking track for school and community use at Oceana Middle, cost estimate is $300,000;
• New playground equipment and walking track for school and community use for Road Branch Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $100,000;
• New roof at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $775,000;
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, replacement of the wastewater treatment system, and walking track for school and community use at Baileysville Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $315,000;
• Electrical system upgrades at Berlin McKinney Elementary, cost estimate is $250,000.
This is the first time a facilities bond will be included on a general election ballot in the county. Previously, voters have made the decisions during special elections.
Facilities bonds are earmarked for constructing or improving facilities only, much different from the excess levy – known locally as the “free textbook levy” – which funds services to children, such as textbooks and workbooks, extra personnel not funded in the state school aid formula, field trips, school nurses, and numerous other items.
Wyoming County's last facilities bond was approved by voters in 1998 to build Westside High School.
Added to the regular tax levy residents pay on personal property, the excess levy has been approved by county voters every five years since 1927 and the next levy will come before voters in 2024.
