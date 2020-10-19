The Wyoming County Board of Education will conduct a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in the central office conference room regarding the proposed 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan.
The Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan charts the course of the county school system through 2030 and must be approved by both the county and state boards of education as well as the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Among the information included in the proposal are grade configurations, enrollment history, projects and enrollment sizes for schools, the number of schools that can be operated within the school budget over the next 10 years, and conditions of school facilities.
The hearing provides an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the plan, make comments, or provide written statements.
The plan is available for review in the central office, 155 Park St. in Pineville, and on the Wyoming County Schools website.
– Mary Catherine Brooks