Wyoming Board of Ed sets CEFP public hearing

The Wyoming County Board of Education will conduct a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in the central office conference room regarding the proposed 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan.
The meeting was previously scheduled Oct. 29 and had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing health threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the event the county is designated red on the West Virginia Department of Education's color-coded metrics map Saturday, Nov. 14, the meeting will be rescheduled.
Following the hearing, the board will conduct a special meeting to vote on the proposal. The board can approve or reject the plan as presented and/or make changes before voting.
The Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, which outlines a proposed plan of action and suggested projects for the county school system through 2030, must be approved by both the county and state Boards of Education as well as the West Virginia School Building Authority.
A 24-member committee, made up of school employees and community members, approved the proposal presented by McKinley Architecture of Charleston.
Among the significant proposed changes are closing Glen Fork Elementary and Middle and transferring or auctioning the property; constructing a new Mullens school to house students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade; transferring or auctioning the Mullens Middle property and demolishing the existing Mullens grade school building; renovating Berlin McKinney Elementary, Oceana Middle and Pineville Middle, as well as turfing both high schools' football fields, along with upgrades and renovations to several other schools.
The projected price tag for a new Mullens school, the major renovations and turfing the football fields is just over $22 million.
The plan also proposes changing the current grade configurations to pre-kindergarten to fifth grades (from the current pre-kindergarten to fourth grade) as elementary school, grades six to eight (from the current fifth grade to eighth) as middle school, and keeping grades 9 to 12 as high school.
Additional proposals include creating health centers at each school, increasing Career and Technical Center offerings, and dedicating more time to math and science courses.
Very few of the proposals will be completed immediately and the plan can be changed as needed, but those amendments have to be approved by the state Board of Education and the state School Building Authority, according to officials.
The hearing provides an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the plan, make comments, or provide written statements.
The plan is available for review in Wyoming County Schools' central office, 155 Park St. in Pineville, and on the website.