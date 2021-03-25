Woodrow Wilson High School students will not have a traditional 2021 prom, Woodrow Wilson Principal Rocky Powell announced Tuesday to parents.
State education officials had issued a number of Covid guidelines to local school boards earlier this month regarding prom.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said the guidelines urge prom organizers to set up tables in a way that limits the number of attendees and discourages sitting and eating and congregating and that follows all social distancing guidelines.
One recommendation is a "virtual prom," he added.
Administrators at the four district high schools will decide whether each school will host a prom.
Powell said Woodrow Wilson organizers have decided to plan another event for seniors, after receiving the list of guidelines from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
"Our goal is to keep our students as safe as possible," Powell said. "The school committee has determined that it would be difficult to have a traditional prom with the guidelines that have been set."
He said organizers are holding meetings to discuss options to the prom.
"We will follow DHHR guidelines, regardless of choice," said Powell.