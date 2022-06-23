WWHS student taking part in youth leadership forum

Bria Blume

This summer, Bria Blume from Beckley will join high school students from across the nation to take part in an academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine, taking place this summer on the campus of John Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Blume maintains a 4.6 GPA as a Junior at Woodrow Wilson High School.

She enjoys cheerleading and playing softball and is a member of the FCA.

Blume is preparing for a career path in nursing but is excited to explore other options in the medical field.

