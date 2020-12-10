Woodrow Wilson High School operated on a remote learning schedule Thursday due to a shortage of substitute teachers, Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools David Price said.
Price said that a number of teachers were unable to work on Thursday for a variety of reasons, many of which were not related to Covid.
"I would expect that we have a few quarantined due to contact tracing and others for personal reasons," Price said Wednesday evening. "That's been the norm in a few situations."
He said that Shady Spring Elementary School has been on remote learning all week due strictly to Covid contact tracing.
"Contact tracing affects many of our school staff situations due to community exposure," said Price. "Same stuff we've been talking about for the entire school year.
"But just like everywhere else, it's kicking in high gear right now, and it impacts the school system."
Price pointed out that Raleigh County is still "yellow" and not the more risky red or orange color codes on the state map, which tracks the prevalence of Covid-19 infections in each of the state's 55 counties.
"We've not been full remote as a county except when the governor placed the state on remote," Price noted. "We have been fortunate to only have to deal with it in individual schools instead of districtwide.
"Not too many counties can say that, at this point," he added. "I hope I didn't just jinx us by saying that."