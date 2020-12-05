WVU to remember Pearl Harbor

What: Ceremony commemorating the 79th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor
Who: West Virginia University in collaboration with local veteran support organizations
When: Monday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m., including a 21-gun salute with three volleys fired at 9:50 a.m.
Where: USS West Virginia mast and bell in front of Oglebay Hall, WVU Downtown Campus
Notes: This year’s keynote speaker is U.S. Marine Corps veteran and current WVU student Andrew Chancey.
Protocols: People attending the event in person are asked to follow WVU’s Covid-19 safety protocols by wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing. Those unable to attend in person should follow @wvumountaineers on Facebook and @WestVirginiaU on Twitter for event updates.