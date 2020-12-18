WVU to help manage Princeton hospital

PRINCETON — West Virginia University will be providing management services for Princeton Community Hospital.
The PCH Board of Directors approved and executed an agreement Thursday evening during its meeting at the Chuck Mathena Center.
The agreement said West Virginia University Hospital Inc. will assist PCH in “day-to-day” operations and explore opportunities for more integrated services.
Other parts of the agreement that were approved included a collaborative clinical relationship, a business association agreement and the use of the WVU trademark.
Board Chair Rusty Sarver said he wanted to note that all votes on the agreements were unanimous.
More details of the agreement were expected to be released Friday.
Representatives from WVU were on hand for the votes, which were held after an executive session.
Charleston Area Medical Center was also represented, and support was expressed for the agreement and for working closely with PCH.
Princeton City Council is also meeting Friday to approve a “consent for PCH Association, Inc. to enter into a management services agreement with WVU Hospital, Inc.”
Princeton Mayor David Graham said the city is involved because the property the hospital and some other PCH facilities are on belongs to the city.
After that meeting, the city will also provide more details of the agreement.
According to the WVU Medicine website, the university’s health system already provides management services to hospitals in Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania as well as Highland-Clarksburg Hospital in Clarksburg and Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling.
The WVU Health System is also comprised of 14 hospitals around the state.