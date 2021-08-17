MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will begin fall semester classes Wednesday with a mask mandate.
WVU announced Tuesday that for the next 30 days “masks will be required for all those in classrooms, teaching and research labs on all campuses – regardless of vaccination status.”
The university said its making the decision based on a variety of factors including “increasing evidence that a booster may be needed as immunity provided by vaccines is waning over time.”
WVU is not getting good participation in its vaccination verification program. About 8,500 students, faculty and staff have not verified whether they’ve been fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid-19 test.