West Virginia University Institute of Technology is building roots into Beckley with a football field, WVU Tech Beckley Campus President Dr. Carolyn Long announced.
The Golden Bear field will be at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. Long said the field is expected to be built and paid for within the next three years.
The campus president broke the good news, which city and county officials had been anticipating, during her annual speech to the campus.
"I don't want the athletic director to have a heart attack," Long said, joking. "It will be OK."
"I'm proud to announce today that we're going to be a part of a community-focused project," she said.
The project will place a travel field at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex on the East Beckley Bypass and will also offer a baseball and softball field, several all-purpose fields, an area for track and field activities, a building that will include offices, locker rooms and places for facility needs.
The jewel in the crown, perhaps, is the football field, which will be converted from an existing soccer field. Tech has not had a football program since completion of the 2011 season.
"That football field will be used to bring football back to the city," said Long. "This is a project that is a win-win for everyone."
While there is excitement surrounding the announcement, there is still plenty of work to be done, said Director of Athletics Kenny Howell.
"We do have everybody on board, obviously," he said. "Everybody from the county commissioners' office, the mayor. The YMCA thinks it's a wonderful partnership, too. We've even got the proprietors from the Pinecrest Authority that basically own all those parcels that are around Paul Cline. They're all on board."
With completion of the fields, traveling sports teams will play at Beckley rather than passing by the city each summer.
"We don't want them to pass Beckley anymore," Long said. "We want the families and the parents and the children that have a place of their own to be a part of this community, but it will also give the city an opportunity to bring back football."
WVU Tech will apply for grants and will be working with state officials to fund the project, said Long.
"None of the money for this field will come out of the Tech budget," she promised.
"It looks like all the right players are going to put up a little bit of money and have some vested interest," Howell said, "but we still have some work to do to get some grant funds to make everything complete.
"While we do have a concept from the engineers, we still don't have a full estimated cost yet, because we had to relocate a couple of the ideas, because obviously the more earth you move and the farther you have to run utilities, the more the costs go up."
Long said the cooperation among the college, City of Beckley and county officials will be an example to the world.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Thursday that construction plans are already underway.
"There is engineering work in progress to determine positioning of the various athletic fields," he said.
Long said that WVU Tech officials learned of the plan in late December.
"For us, it's been since just before Christmas. We had a meeting to discuss it, to see if everybody was on board, and all the entities were," Long said. "I do know I've been told this has been discussed a great deal over the years, of maybe doing something like that, but there never seems to have been a plan.
"This seems to be the first real plan to go forward and do it," she said. "They asked me when the plan was made to do the fields, but, again, we've been thinking about it.
"That's a need all of us have, the community has this need, the town has this need and Tech has this need.
"It's not 'if,' it's when we get this done, and it's a win-win proposition for all of us."