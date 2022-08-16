West Virginia University Institute of Technology has been welcoming in a new freshman class this week with several events that not only introduce incoming students to the school but also the community.
Following move-in weekend, new student orientation kicked of Monday morning with a convocation ceremony and a formal welcome from Campus President Carolyn Long and Dean of Students Emily Sands. On Tuesday, the students turned to a day of service, spending time and elbow grease on cleaning the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Sands said this is the first orientation in two years that did not have to be greatly altered due to Covid protocols.
“We still want to be cautious and be aware. If students are sick we do encourage them to stay home and things like that but it is very nice to see smiling faces without masks on and getting back to more of a normal,” Sands said.
Sands said the remainder of Monday was filled several different education sessions meant to introduce students to the campus, faculty and varies student services.
She said the day capped off with a magic show for students by the Crescent Circus.
Student’s second day of orientation was focused on community service projects as well as learning more about what the city and surrounding areas have to offer.
Laura Lucas Messer, the coordinator of services and outreach for WVU Tech, said that starting off the semester by giving back to the community has become a tradition at the school.
For one of these service projects, the new students were joined by upperclass student athletes at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Tuesday morning to help with cleaning and other maintenance needs.
“We’re also just familiarizing the students with that location because it's kind of nostalgic,” Messer said, pointing out that the convention center will not only be the place where students will see WVU Tech men’s and women’s basketball games but also where they eventually graduate.
“They're gonna be (at the convention center) for some of the best parts of their time at Tech so I think it's pretty cool that they get to start there as well.”
Messer said students will also help pack backpacks for Raleigh County middle school students as part of a partnership with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.
“We started on this project with our alternative spring break students so a good bit of these backpacks that will be going out to all middle schools in Raleigh County have been assembled by Tech students,” she said.
She added that service is one the core values of WVU Tech, which is why they try and get their incoming students involved in giving back.
“We believe that being a Golden Bear makes you part of a family but we also believe we are good neighbors as well,” Messer said. “Getting involved with the community makes you feel more part of the community."
Orientation activities wrapped up Tuesday night with a welcome back block party hosted by the city of Beckley for both new and returning WVU Tech students.
More than a dozen vendors from local businesses and organizations had booths at the block party including United Bank, Chase Bank, McDonald’s, HeBrews Coffee, Dragon’s Den, Visit Southern West Virginia and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
With more than 300 new students coming in and roughly a third being out of state or from international destinations, Sands said the block party served as the perfect opportunity to show students what they can do outside of campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.