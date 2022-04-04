West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is hosting a forensic investigation camp for high school-aged students this summer.
The day camp will be June 1-3 on the Tech campus in Beckley. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 1 and 2, and from 9 a.m. to noon on June 3.
Andrew Wheeler, Associate Professor of Forensic Investigation at WVU Tech, said campers will learn basic forensic skills like interpreting bloodstain evidence, processing fingerprints and evaluating a crime scene.
“It will be an immersive experience where attendees can take on the role of detective and evaluate life-like scenarios,” Wheeler says.
Students in grades 8 through 12 are eligible to apply. Applications are open and payment will be due when students are selected. The camp is $250 for students who are accepted. Spots are limited to 25 students.
To register, go to camps.wvu.edu. Questions about the camp should be directed to Andrew Wheeler at Andrew.Wheeler@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-929-1219.