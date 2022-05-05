WVU Tech to host multicultural graduation celebration
WHEN: Friday, May 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WHAT: At the Annual Multicultural Graduation Celebration, WVU Tech will honor the successes of international students, those who identify as LGBTQ+, and students who are African American or of African descent. This event intentionally highlights and honors culture and celebrates diversity.
All multicultural students of WVU Tech who graduated in December 2021 or are graduating in May 2022 and have registered by the deadline will be individually recognized for their academic accomplishments. Participating graduates will receive a cultural stole or cords to wear over their graduation robe during the official commencement ceremonies.
WHERE: WVU Tech Campus, Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
WVU Tech commencement ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.
8:30 a.m. – All entrances open, graduates check-in
10 a.m. – Ceremony begins
During the graduation ceremony, the Presidential Leadership Award winners will speak and WVU Tech will present a posthumous degree to William Benn, a Vietnam veteran.
WHERE: Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801