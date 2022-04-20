WVU Tech names presidential award winners

Dr. Cynthia Hall, associate professor of psychology and chair of the academic awards committee at WVU Tech in Beckley, announced recently the nominees and winners for the Presidential Leadership Award.
Nominees were each selected from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences, the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences, and the West Virginia University School of Nursing -Beckley campus.
The award for the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences went to Andreas Jönsson, a psychology major with a minor in sociology from Solna, Sweden. Other nominees were Kyle Saunders, a business management and public service administration major from Beckley, and Tess Terry, a psychology major from Mount Hope.
Antonio Castano, a mechanical engineering major from Seville, Spain, was named the 2022 presidential awardee for the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences. The other nominee for the award was Shawneha Fennimore, a civil engineering major from South Charleston.
Felicia Seabolt from Summersville won the award for the West Virginia University School of Nursing. Other nominees were Emily Harrah from Beckley and Petra Vasale from Charleston.
The winners are scheduled to speak at WVU Tech’s commencement ceremony on May 7.
After the award presentation, President Long shared additional campus updates including a restructuring of academic affairs administration and the announcement of Dr. Scott Fleming as dean of the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Fleming has been serving as interim since the fall of 2021 and effective July 1, 2022, will hold the official dean role.