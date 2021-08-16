More than 200 WVU Tech students will kick off a new semester by working on various projects at the Convention Center.
Days of Service are a part of the new student experience at WVU Tech.
“This is a tradition, to give back to our community,” said Laura Lucas, WVU Tech coordinator of service and outreach. "Our amazing students have been able to continue this, even through the pandemic, in really creative ways.
"We’re so excited for people to get together, give back and get to know each other at Tuesday’s event. It humbles you and it connects you to the community. Tech is a great family, but we’re also a great neighbor.”