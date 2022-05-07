WVU Tech had a commencement ceremony Saturday morning, May 7, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
During the graduation ceremony, the Presidential Leadership Award winners spoke and WVU Tech presented a posthumous degree to William Benn, a Vietnam veteran.
WVU Tech also hosted a multicultural graduation celebration Friday evening at the Carter Hall Auditorium on campus.
WVU Tech honored the successes of international students, those who identify as LGBTQ+, and students who are African American or of African descent. This event intentionally highlighted and honored culture and celebrated diversity. Participating graduates received a cultural stole or cords to wear over their graduation robe during the official commencement ceremonies.