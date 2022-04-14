WVU Tech campus president to retire

When Dr. Carolyn Long retires from West Virginia University Institute of Technology in December, her legacy in Beckley is of a campus that is firmly anchored in the city.
Long announced Thursday that she will retire from her position as campus president at the end of the year. WVU Tech officials are now holding a national search for her successor, a press release from the college reported.
Long suggested that her retirement, which is actually her second retirement, was unlikely to be a shock.
“I’m 74,” she quipped. “It’s not as if it’s early retirement.
“People that are in my position, these kinds of positions, I think we have to be very aware of when is a good time to come and when is a good time to go,” Long added. “Tech is in a position to continue to grow and to thrive, and whenever the new person comes in, there will be several things on the table that, of course, you haven’t finished.
“If you’ve finished everything, you shouldn’t be there,” she added. “There will be some things that I will leave a new president, either he or she, an opportunity to have some quick wins.
“I looked at that, and I looked at how old I am, and some of the things I’d like to do, before it’s too late to do it, and the time was right for me and Tech, I think.”
Long said she plans to spend time with family, including her two granddaughters.
“I can’t go home and ‘just sit,’” she added. “If I stay very long at the house, I’ll have to clean my garage. I definitely don’t want to do that.
“I probably will find a few projects to do on a short-term basis, but, basically, I just want to be with my family, have more time to be with my girls and participate in their activities … and just do some things, that, basically, I’ve not had time to do for the last 50 years.”
WVU Tech moved to Beckley in 2017, with Long at the helm.
Long’s first retirement was from public education in 2009. In Braxton County, she was a business owner and the first female superintendent of schools, after having started her career there as an elementary school teacher in 1970.
In early 2007, she was appointed to the WVU Board of Governors, where she served as the first female chair from 2008 to 2011.
In January 2011, she was asked to lead the WVU Tech campus at Montgomery.
“Tech was having some difficulties, and Morgantown (WVU) wanted somebody just for six or seven months to take a look at Tech and to come back with some analysis,” she said. “They asked me to go down there.
“I only planned on staying six months. And that was 10 years ago.”
She said she “fell in love with that little campus, with the wonderful faculty and staff and the magnificent young men and women that came there to be students.
“And I knew that we had to find a way to make sure that school was successful,” she added. “Because it really serves a wonderful group of students.
“I kept saying, ‘I’ll just stay until you find someone to take over, that’s willing to fight for the school.
“And here I am.”
WVU President Gordon Gee issued a statement regarding Long’s retirement.
“Carolyn has brought her unique brand of dynamic energy to every challenge and opportunity in her professional life,” Gee said. “I have tremendous respect for her many achievements and contributions to our University and her tireless efforts to improve education across West Virginia.
"Above all, I am so very thankful for Carolyn’s steadfast friendship.”
WVU Tech officials report that, under Long’s leadership, WVU Tech has grown in enrollment and added desirable academic programs.
Long oversaw one of the most notable and ambitious transitions in state history — the transfer of the Montgomery campus to Beckley in 2017.
When asked Thursday to describe her feelings on the unorthodox transfer of a campus, Long said, “I said, ‘I think it’s a good idea.'”
She said she began to research and discovered that only one other university — Wake Forest University in North Carolina — had ever moved an entire campus.
“It took them about eight to 10 years to finish a full move, and we were going to do it in 18 months,” Long reported. “I could not find any instruction on how to do it.
“I thought, ‘OK, we’re making it up, as we go.’
“I guess it’s easy to do something that nobody else has ever done in that short length of time, because they can’t say you should’ve done it ’this way,’ because nobody’s done it.
“So we were in good shape.”
The Golden Bear presence instantly revitalized the city, with Mayor Rob Rappold vowing to cinch the WVU Tech presence as part of downtown Beckley.
While in Beckley, Long advocated for the passage of an ordinance that amended the city’s nondiscrimination code to include LGBTQ residents in fair housing and work practices, which Rappold pushed and Council backed in 2018.
“President Long has proven to be a true educational and community leader,” Rappold said Thursday, in response to Long’s retirement. “She has the type of vision and can-do attitude that inspires students, faculty and the community at large to join her team.
“Personally, (his wife) Barb and I will miss her terribly but can relate to her decision to consider family so important at this stage of a very successful life.”
Reflecting on her years at the university, she said she is most proud of the students who have graduated from WVU Tech.
“These wonderful young men and women that go out and make a difference in their professions, I’m very proud of that,” she said. “I’m also proud of the fact the campus has handled some very, very tough times.
“Moving a campus was not easy. My faculty, my staff, my students, they all worked together.
“This was, in no way, about me. This was about all of them, working together.”
Academic Provost Mary Ann Reed said Long has been a “strong leader and advocate for WVU Tech” and that the campus will miss her leadership, positive energy and collaborative approach.
“She is one of a kind,” Reed noted.
WVU Office of the Provost aims to have a new campus president by Jan. 23, 2023, according to a statement from university officials.
Long said that she will remain with the university, in spirit.
“I’ve always been a Mountaineer,” she said, referencing the WVU football team. “I’ll continue to be a Golden Bear.
“As I told my basketball coach today, if he takes the basketball team to the state championship, I won’t be there as the president of the campus.
“I’ll be in Kansas City (Mo.) as a spectator,” she added. “I will, still, always be a Golden Bear.”