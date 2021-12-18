In preparation for its annual homecoming celebration, West Virginia University Institute of Technology has announced its academic alumni award winners for 2022.
Alumni of the Year
Steve Claywell (Class of 1974) is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. He is a Fayette County native and spent his entire career with Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation in Charleston. After 34 years with Columbia, Claywell retired and began his own energy consulting company. He was a member of the Ohio Gas Association and elected to the Executive Board, where he served until his retirement in 2009.
Kendra Prine (Class of 2001) is Alumni of the Year for the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences. Since 2006, Prine has been the director of human resources for Hospice Care. In February 2020, she took on new responsibilities as the director of human resources and volunteer services, overseeing 300 employees and 200 volunteers across 16 counties in West Virginia. Prince is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and has served on the Family Resource Network board. She lives in Hurricane with her husband, Joe, and daughter, Morgan.
Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni
Raúl Martín Valencia (Class of 2014 and 2015) is a graduate in both civil and mechanical engineering. Valencia earned a master’s degree in applied economics while working full time and is currently working on a project to make offshore wind commercially viable in American waters. He is passionate about renewable energy and looks for solutions to prevent climate change in his work. He is a native of Valladolid, Spain, and is currently living in Antwerp, Belgium.
Caroline McKelvie (Class of 2011) earned her degree in Athletic Coaching Education. Once graduating, McKelvie worked as a soccer coach and camp director for UK International Soccer before returning to West Virginia. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania to earn her master’s degree in sport management. In 2018, McKelvie accepted a position at WVU Tech as an instructor in the Sport and Recreation Department, where she teaches sport management and athletic coaching education. She is a native of Drongan, Scotland.
Honoring the alumni awardees
WVU Tech’s homecoming celebration begins on campus on Feb. 9 and ends on Feb. 19. Alumni winners will be honored at a reception and dinner at The Resort at Glade Springs on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. They will also be featured in the homecoming parade, beginning at 11 a.m., and during the basketball games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and the inaugural Golden Bear Empowerment Faculty award recipient will be announced in January 2022. These honorees will also be recognized at the Homecoming events in February 2022.
Tickets and sponsorships are available at homecoming.wvutech.edu, along with the full homecoming schedule. Questions about homecoming can be sent to Tech-Homecoming@mail.wvu.edu.