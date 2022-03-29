The West Virginia University School of Nursing Beckley Campus is offering advanced admission standing for licensed medical professionals.
“In response to the growing need for nurses, the WVU School of Nursing is thinking outside the box,” said Hillary Parcell, WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus chairperson. “We have developed new opportunities to allow additional pathways for students to begin their nursing profession.”
To be eligible for advanced admission into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, applicants must have an active, unrestricted licensure, as well as a minimum of two years of experience in their profession.
Eligible medical professionals include:
Dental hygienists
Licensed practical nurses (LPNs)
Medical assistants
Occupational therapists or occupational therapy assistants
Paramedics
Physical therapists or physical therapy assistants
Radiology technicians
Respiratory therapists
To learn more, contact Recruitment Specialist Phillip Engelkemier at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu or Beckley Campus Chairperson Hillary Parcell at heparcell@mail.wvu.edu.