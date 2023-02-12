WVU School of Nursing hosting virtual open house to hear from faculty, staff and students.
The West Virginia University School of Nursing is hosting a spring 2023 Virtual Open House for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The event will feature information for the Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser campuses.
Attendees can hear from a panel of guests, including Dean Tara Hulsey, members of the school’s faculty, staff and student ambassadors.
The Virtual Open House is geared toward juniors and seniors, but anyone is invited to attend.
Register for the event online, or for more information, email phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu.
● ● ●
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) is encouraging business owners, employees, and individuals to register for discounted training courses being offered in February and March by the West Virginia University Industrial Extension Program in partnership with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
The low-cost training courses to be held in Beckley for citizens in counties represented by NRGRDA and the WV Hive, including Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo and Logan County.
Cost of the courses are from $25-$50 per course. Event links and course descriptions:
● Leadership 101 – Feb. 16. www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697
● Lean Manufacturing – March 2. www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-manufacturing-101-tickets-486905887617
● OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Training – March 22-23. www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-487062255317
● ● ●
Asher Agency, an advertising, marketing and public relations agency with offices in Charleston, Washington, D.C., and Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind., recently welcomed back Melanie George as an account supervisor.
George, who in previous years was a member of the Asher staff, will work out of the Charleston location and lead servicing City National Bank, the State of Montana, and other accounts. She brings more than 17 years of experience in marketing, social media, public relations and event management to the agency.
Some of Asher Agency’s clients from the region include Appalachian Headwaters, City National Bank, Concord University, Country Roads Angel Network, Highmark West Virginia, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, West Virginia Hive, West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
- - -
Compiled by
The Register-Herald.
To submit items for Briefcase and the Saturday Business pages, email
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.