parkersburg – West Virginia University at Parkersburg is pleased to announce its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Spring 2022 semester.

President’s Scholars

Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:

Monroe County – Andrew Bonnellof Ballard

Dean’s Scholars

Students named to the Dean’s List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:

Fayette County – Victoria Boggs of Ansted

Raleigh County – Kailea Sawyers of Beaver and Kimberly Keller of White Oak

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video