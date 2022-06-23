parkersburg – West Virginia University at Parkersburg is pleased to announce its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Spring 2022 semester.
President’s Scholars
Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:
Monroe County – Andrew Bonnellof Ballard
Dean’s Scholars
Students named to the Dean’s List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:
Fayette County – Victoria Boggs of Ansted
Raleigh County – Kailea Sawyers of Beaver and Kimberly Keller of White Oak