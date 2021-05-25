West Virginia University is lessening some restrictions around mask wearing and out-of-state travel for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and verified their vaccinations with the university.
Fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear a mask in outdoor settings on West Virginia University campuses. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Masks will continue to be required in all indoor areas in nearly all situations until the university community reaches an adequate level of vaccination to help protect those who may not yet be vaccinated.
However, fully vaccinated individuals who are in groups of fewer than 10 indoors on campus may decide as a group to remove masks. Every individual must feel comfortable with that decision; otherwise, everyone should continue to wear a mask in that setting.
Masks are not required in personal spaces for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, such as personal vehicles and private offices.
As of June 1, WVU will loosen travel restrictions for those individuals who have attested through the university’s Covid-19 Vaccine Verification System that they have received a vaccine. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to get tested or quarantine for five days following out-of-state domestic travel.
Those who are not vaccinated must continue to follow existing university guidance to quarantine for five days following out-of-state domestic travel. Upon return, it is recommended that unvaccinated individuals be tested for Covid-19. The university is partnering with the Monongalia County Health Department to offer twice-weekly Covid-19 testing at the Student Rec Center during the summer.
Vaccinated individuals who are traveling internationally do not need to quarantine upon return but should get tested three to five days after travel and self-monitor for symptoms.
Unvaccinated individuals are strongly discouraged from traveling internationally. If individuals are unvaccinated and choose to travel internationally, they will be required to quarantine for seven calendar days after travel and to get tested with a viral Covid-19 test three to five days after travel.
Employees who regularly work on campus will be required to use annual leave to cover the quarantine period and should plan accordingly when scheduling out-of-state vacations. During this time, employees may request a remote work assignment from their supervisor; however, a remote work assignment will not be guaranteed based on the college, department or unit’s operational needs.