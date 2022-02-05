West Virginia University remains a ranked research institution, according to the just-released 2021 rankings by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
WVU is one of 146 colleges and universities to attain a ranking of R1. The designation is the highest category for research-focused institutions.
The university first reached the R1 level in 2016. WVU has kept its footing on the list ever since, as Carnegie releases assessments every three years.
“Earning a top spot in 2016 was such an incredible honor for our University,” president Gordon Gee said. “Staying on top validates that we are a powerhouse when it comes to research.”
Carnegie evaluated more than 3,900 institutions for the newest classification, which is based on a variety of factors including reach of research and teaching programs, number of doctoral degrees awarded and how much a university spends on research.
The R1 classification comes on the heels of another research milestone at WVU. For fiscal year 2021, the university pulled in $203 million in external funding for research and other sponsored programs, besting the previous year’s record by $8 million.
Fred King, WVU’s vice president for research, said the R1 classification is a desired outcome from the work that happens day-to-day throughout campus.
Feb. 14 is the deadline for the third group of businesses to enter a four-month Communities of Healing training program where business owners learn how to mold their current businesses into social enterprises supporting local citizens recovering from addictions.
The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business. The successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive.
To learn more about the COH program and register: www.communitiesofhealing.com.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has received a wetland program development grant of $322,702 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The grant will allow the WVDEP to update wetland mapping for 23 counties in West Virginia and develop public outreach programs to encourage community involvement.
Among other things, wetlands act as natural water purifiers, filtering sediment and absorbing many pollutants in surface waters.
To learn more about West Virginia wetlands, view WVDEP’s wetlands video playlist on YouTube or its Wetland Resources web page.