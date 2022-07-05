All buildings on West Virginia University’s downtown campus in Morgantown are scheduled to reopen with normal hours on Wednesday, July 6, following precautionary closures in response to a bomb threat.
Several teams with bomb-sniffing dogs completed building sweeps on Tuesday afternoon after evacuations of downtown academic and administrative buildings along with the Mountainlair earlier in the day.
No device was found, and an all clear was issued.
“It’s early in the investigation, but we believe the bomb threat against WVU is part of a series of such hoax calls made to other campuses,” University Police Department Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “We will be working with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners to locate, arrest and fully prosecute the person or people responsible. We have zero tolerance for such unwarranted disruptions on our campus.”