charleston, w.va. — The National Science Foundation (NSF) is sending a $133,865 grant to West Virginia University to study safer and more efficient ways of dealing with wastewater in small and rural communities.
WVU grant aims at safety, efficiency in dealing with wastewater in rural communities
