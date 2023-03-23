Washington, D.C. – The National Science Foundation (NSF) is appropriating $300,591 for West Virginia University (WVU) to support critical research into coastal and island ecosystems, which will inform conservation efforts and help protect public drinking water.
Coasts and islands are at the epicenter of two compounding challenges: variability in climate and the impact of development. Assessing the full scope of these challenges requires going beyond what is physically visible or on the surface of these environments.
This is especially the case in coastal and island environments with karst, landscapes in which water forms a distinct topography including caves, sinkholes, and groundwater aquifers. While 20 percent of the United States is karst, it is the source of 40 percent of the American public’s drinking water. WVU will collaborate with the American Geophysical Union to complete the research.
