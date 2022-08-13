morgantown – Alumni and friends gave nearly $214 million to West Virginia University in the past year, making it the second-highest year of giving in the University’s history.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, foundation data shows 20,206 donors – including 9,360 alumni – made 39,347 gifts totaling $213.8 million, second highest only to $270.1 million donated in fiscal year 2021.
Among leadership gifts received by the WVU Foundation in fiscal year 2022: A $20 million donation from Ken and Randy Kendrick to help establish the Kendrick Center for an Ethical Economy, two significant in-kind software donations, and multiple seven-figure donations to WVU Medicine. Another highlight of the year was Day of Giving on March 9, which raised a record $15.5 million.
Foundation officials say 32 donors gave $1 million or more to the University in FY 2022. The contributions span all areas of the university, including academics, research, health sciences and athletics.
Several building projects on campus also sparked donor interest, including Reynolds Hall, the new home for the John Chambers College of Business and Economics that will open this fall along the Morgantown riverfront; the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, also opening this fall; and numerous facilities upgrades underway for WVU Athletics.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line.
The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are hosting a public informational workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Wardensville, to discuss the project.
The completion of Corridor H, long awaited but stalled for decades, has resumed. More than 120 miles of Corridor H is currently open to traffic, with about 30 miles left to complete.
Corridor H begins in Weston and travels across central West Virginia, to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Va. The highway is expected to open some of West Virginia’s most remote areas in Grant, Tucker, and Hardy counties to economic development and connect West Virginia’s highlands with eastern ports.
The 6.8-mile section beginning in Wardensville will complete the easternmost section of the corridor in West Virginia. To date, more than $1.93 billion has been spent on the four-lane highway.
The public informational workshop will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the War Memorial Building, 190 Main St., Wardensville. Representatives from the WVDOH and FHWA will be on hard.
Public comment is welcome on the project. Comments are due by Monday, Sept. 19, and may be submitted at the public informational workshop or sent to:
Travis Long, P.E., Director, Technical Support Division
WVDOH
1334 Smith St.
Charleston, WV 25301
