morgantown – Cindi Roth, president and CEO of The West Virginia University Foundation, says it is in strong financial position to carry out its mission to support WVU students, and sees growing needs in the coming years requiring new investments.
Following the second-highest year for Foundation fundraising, Roth detailed plans for an upcoming multi-year campaign, designed to maximize charitable support to continue to provide services to the University, its students and affiliated organizations, during last Friday’s Board of Governors meeting.
To bring WVU in line with the State’s new Higher Education Funding Formula, an outcomes-based formula created in coordination with the West Virginia Legislature and the state Higher Education Policy Commission, BOG members approved separate weighted frameworks for the Morgantown, Keyser and Beckley campuses.
Overall, the formula will allow WVU to better focus on addressing student needs.
Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs, detailed initiatives focused on improving student retention, graduation rates and academic advising while also highlighting new support for first-generation college students through the Mountain Scholars and study abroad programs along with additions to mental health services.
Additionally, the University is working on a new in-house budget model and educating academic leaders, faculty and staff members about how the model will work.
λλλ
institute
West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Micheal Fultz has been named the 2021 Professor of the Year by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia.
The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities.
A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.
The other finalists included Dr. Paul Rakes, professor of history at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
λλλ
portland, maine (ap)
Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.
Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid.
Thousands of businesses use Seafood Watch’s recommendations to inform seafood buying decisions, and many have pledged to avoid any items that appear on the red list.
— Compiled by The Register-Herald.
To submit items for Briefcase and the Saturday Business pages, email
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.