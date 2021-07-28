The WVU Extension Master Gardener program will be teaching an online class this fall via Zoom starting August 26, 2021 and ending November 18, 2021. Classes will be once a week, Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 pm. If the pandemic situation allows, we hope to have some in-person workshops on pruning and plant propagation. Topics will include the history of the Master Gardener program, botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant diseases, plant propagation, pruning, soils and soil testing, pesticides and pest management, pollinators, woody ornamentals, vegetable and herb gardens, small fruits, tree fruits, indoor plants, bonsai, landscape design, turfgrass management and wildlife management. Teachers will include professors from WVU, WV Extension agents and Master Gardeners. The West Virginia Extension Master Gardener Program is supported by WVU Extension Service. Programs and activities offered by the New River Master Gardeners and WVU Extension Service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, or national origin. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.
WVU Extension Master Gardener program offering online class
