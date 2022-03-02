The West Virginia University School of Nursing is looking to roughly double the size of its nursing program on its Beckley campus to meet the national growing need for nurses.
Prospective students will be able to learn more about the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree offered at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley during a virtual open house set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Phillip Engelkemier, a college recruitment specialist with West Virginia University School of Nursing, said the open house will be conducted through Zoom and feature a panel of guest speakers, including Dean Tara Hulsey, Beckley Division Chairperson Hillary Parcell, faculty members and a student, all of whom can provide insight into the program, answer questions and address any concerns.
In order to attend the virtual event, students will need to register at admissions.wvutech.edu/academics/majors/nursing. After doing so, they will receive a link for Zoom as well as other information.
Although the open house is geared toward high school juniors and seniors, Engelkemier said anyone is invited to attend.
“If they're students enrolled on our Beckley campus at WVU Tech that might be in a different major, or even students that might be enrolled at other institutions that might be considering nursing, I think it's a great opportunity for you to just feel out and see what the benefits are and if it might be a good fit for the student,” he said.
He added that attendees of the virtual open house will learn about first-time freshman program entrance requirements, receive an in-depth overview of nursing curriculum and view a video highlighting the benefits of the Beckley campus.
In years past, Engelkemier said they typically accept somewhere in the mid to high 20s for the Beckley nursing program but they are working to increase that number to somewhere in the 40s.
“There was always a need (for nurses),” he said. “There was a need before the Covid pandemic began.”
When the pandemic first started, Engelkemier said they saw a great deal of interest in the program but that has since dropped off “because of the stress that the pandemic has placed on health care workers in general, nursing included.”
“What we're trying to do is to try to reinvigorate the nursing career and let people know that the doom and gloom of the Covid pandemic doesn't define nursing as a whole,” he said. “There's so many different aspects to nursing just versus what they see in the emergency department or in the ICUs ... We’re just trying to get nursing back in the spotlight because there's a need for nursing now and there's going to be even more of a demand for nursing within the next five to 10 years.”
With the need for nurses so high, Parcell said they have a “nearly 100 percent job placement” rate for students who end up serving in communities close to home, around the state and globally.
“The WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus has stepped up to the challenge of producing nurses to help meet the needs of the nursing shortage,” Parcell said. “Students can get a quality nursing education close to home. Our students graduate prepared with knowledge, skills and experience to be successful in the challenging profession of nursing.”