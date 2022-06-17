Rachel McNeel, a senior at West Virginia University majoring in chemistry and minoring in biology and business, will represent all West Virginia Presbyterian Young Adults at the National General Assembly in Louisville, Ky., June 20-24.
A member of the Presbyterian Student Fellowship, McNeel has excelled in blending her faith and major fields of study in chemistry and biology.
McNeel leads a busy life. She participates in weekly programs and worship services through the Campus Ministry Center at West Virginia University while serving as one of two interns through a special Eli Lilly Foundation Grant, according to a press release from the WVU Presbyterian campus minister. She is an active member at her Presbyterian Church in Beckley.
She also leads another life in her academic pursuits. As chemistry major in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, McNeel has helped to detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease on metabolic changes caused by the disease in the eyes and brain. She has participated in speaking during the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session in February. Later, she spoke to various members of Congress via Zoom April 26.
Both of these experiences give researchers the opportunity to demonstrate the value of undergraduate research. McNeel and her mentor, Jianhai Du, assistant professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, modeled early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in mice that carry mutations for three key genes in human patients.
Blending her faith and studies together, McNeel has been assigned by Presbyterian Church to the National Health, Safety and Benefit Committee. The National Meeting will give her opportunities to share these interests of faith, health and research.
Following the National Assembly, McNeel will participate in Plenary Sessions via Zoom from July 5-9 that will be lengthy sessions, consuming most of her afternoon and evenings.
McNeel feels blessed and honored to be representing the West Virginia Synod.
“I was a Youth Representative two years ago and found it rewarding,” she said in the release. She then submitted her resume to be considered as a young adult advisory delegate and was chosen this year when the Assembly decided on in-person gathering.