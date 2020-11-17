As confirmed cases of Covid-19 have shot up across the state over the past several weeks, West Virginia University officials have decided to move all undergraduate instruction online Nov. 23-24 for all of its campuses, including WVU Tech in Beckley.
The move comes just a few days after Gov. Jim Justice ordered all K-12 public schools in the state to delay a return to classes until Dec. 3 following the Thanksgiving Break. He also postponed the start of the prep winter sports schedule until Jan. 11.
On the state’s color-coded map, four counties on Tuesday were in the most restrictive red category and 17 were in orange. In both colors, schools are prohibited from holding in-person classes and conducting athletic competitions.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 864 confirmed cases across the state on Tuesday along with 13 Covid-related deaths.
Monongalia County, where WVU resides, has seen its infection rate rise from 24.08 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average to 35.44 in the past week.
While WVU’s Morgantown campus has kept its daily positive test rate comparatively low in the past several weeks, it hit 5.34 percent on Friday when 31 students tested positive.
As of Monday, there were 571 WVU students in quarantine and another 160 in isolation.
At Tech, there has been one positive test out of 112 lab samples this past week. The WVU online database shows 31 Tech students in quarantine and 4 students in isolation.
“Now more than ever, we ask our students, faculty and staff to stay home and away from those outside of your immediate bubble as much as possible,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said. “If you have to be out or travel, follow the safety guidance that has been put in place to protect you and others, especially our more vulnerable residents.”
Earlier this semester, WVU officials closed in-person instruction Sept. 7 when 17.02 percent of student Covid tests came back positive. The university had suspended 29 students when a member of the Theta Chi fraternity tested positive for the virus but attended a party even after being told to self-isolate.
Pictures on social media of students and others crammed into Morgantown bars near campus also drew the ire of both the governor and WVU President E. Gordon Gee.
After student positive test rates fell, the university reopened classrooms on Sept. 28.